President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved remission for the prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan Day, which is annually observed on March 23, and Eid ul Fitr. The president granted a remission of 180 days, for both occasions in sentences exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution. However, the remission would not be applicable on prisoners involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities. Besides, the prisoners involved in rape, theft, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism and financial crimes, would also be ineligible for the remission. The reduction in sentences would apply to male prisoners over 65 years of age and female prisoners over 60 years of age, who had completed one-third of their sentence. The juvenile prisoners, who had completed one-third of their sentence would also be entitled to remission.It is important to note that granting remission has remained a common practice on major events and occasions such as Eid, Independence Day etc.