Iran’s Khamenei says US threats ‘will get them nowhere’

Iran’s supreme leader said on Friday that US threats against his country “will get them nowhere”, after President Donald Trump warned of possible military action against the Islamic republic.

“The Americans should know threats will get them nowhere when confronting Iran,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in his live annual televised speech marking Nowruz, the Persian New Year. He said Americans “and others should know that if they do anything malign to the Iranian nation, they will get a hard slap”.

On March 7, Trump said he had written to Khamenei, urging negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear programme and warning of potential military action if it refuses.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the letter was “more of a threat”, but also said it appeared to offer opportunities. Araghchi added that Tehran is weighing its response which will be issued in the coming days.

On Wednesday, US news website Axios, citing a US official and other sources, reported that Trump’s letter set a “two-month deadline for reaching a new nuclear deal”.

It did not specify a start or end date of the two-month period.