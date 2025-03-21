NAB office to remain open on coming holidays for public convenience

Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar, keeping in view the convenience of the Eden scam affectees, has ordered the NAB office to remain open this Saturday and Sunday to ensure the distribution of Rs1.16 billion among all 11,880 affectees before Eid-ul-Fitr. DG NAB Lahore has made this decision specifically for the ease of the affectees.

DG NAB Lahore has also conveyed to the Eden affectees that NAB wishes to ensure that all affectees receive their cheques before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. For the purpose, the NAB Lahore office remained open last Saturday and Sunday as well, and cheques were distributed among thousands of affectees.

He emphasized that materializing the vision of Chairman NAB regarding public ease, the regional office has decided to be remained open for affectees.