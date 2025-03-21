Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 launched in EIGHTEEN

The Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza officially inaugurated the “Rawalpindi District Plantation Campaign”, starting from EIGHTEEN Housing. This initiative is part of the PLANT FOR PAKISTAN, a Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025, envisioned by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to promote a greener and more sustainable Punjab. Fifteen million saplings will be planted across the province under this campaign.

To mark the launch in Rawalpindi, Director General of RDA Kinza Murtaza planted a tree at EIGHTEEN, symbolizing the beginning of an extensive afforestation drive aimed at improving air quality, reducing carbon footprint, and enhancing green spaces in Rawalpindi.

CEO EÌGHTEEN Tarek Hamdy welcomed the campaign’s launch from EIGHTEEN and reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainable development saying that “We are honored to be the starting point for this district-wide initiative. At EIGHTEEN, we believe in integrating nature with modern living, and this campaign aligns perfectly with our vision of an eco-friendly community, he further added.