In a first, UMT signs ‘Friends of Qalandars’ MoU with Lahore Qalandars

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) became the pioneer to sign a Friends of Qalandars (MoU) with Lahore Qalandars. This landmark partnership aims to enhance student engagement, leadership, and sports development.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by UMT management and Lahore Qalandars officials, star player Fakhar Zaman and large number of students.

Speaking about the initiative, Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, highlighted that Friends of Qalandars is an exciting new initiative aimed at fostering deeper fan engagement and youth empowerment through university-based fan club chapters. He further stated that Friends of Qalandars will serve as a dynamic platform for young sports enthusiasts to engage in exclusive activities, develop leadership skills and build a strong fan community

President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that “We are delighted to be the first university to launch Friends of Qalandars. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering youth through sports, leadership and community engagement. Partnering with Lahore Qalandars will provide our students with invaluable opportunities to learn, grow, and connect with the cricketing world.”

National Cricket Star Fakhar Zaman distributed Lahore Qalandar’s shirts among students. Students were excited to be a part of Friends of Qalandars.