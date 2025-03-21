Sudan’s Fight for Peace

Sudan’s regular army made a big move on Thursday as it got super close-just 500 meters-to the presidential palace in Khartoum. This palace was taken by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) almost two years ago. The army’s push is part of a plan to take back areas lost in a war that started in April 2023. Loud explosions and gunfire filled the city as the army fought the RSF, even wrecking 30 of their vehicles. This fight is between two leaders-army boss Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo-who used to work together but now split the country. The army holds the north and east, while the RSF controls the west and south. Sadly, this war has killed many and forced over 12 million people to leave home.

Sudan’s crisis began in April 2023 when a power struggle exploded between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. They were allies before, helping run Sudan after a 2019 change in government. But they argued over who should lead, and fighting broke out in Khartoum, the capital. The war spread fast, tearing Sudan apart. The army controls places like Khartoum North, while the RSF rules Darfur and other areas. It’s been a disaster-tens of thousands have died, and millions can’t live in their homes anymore. Food is running out, with two million people hungry and famine hitting camps like Zamzam near El-Fasher. El-Fasher is the last army spot in Darfur, under RSF attack. The United Nations says it’s the world’s biggest hunger and displacement mess.

This army advance only shows strength and hope for peace. But the RSF keeps fighting hard, especially in El-Fasher, making life tough for millions. Both sides need to stop and talk peace so Sudan can heal. *