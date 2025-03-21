The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did an amazing job by hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They worked hard and showed the world Pakistan can handle big cricket events. Now, the board reveals that they made around Rs3 billion in profit from the tournament, which is more than the Rs2 billion they first thought. That is huge! Last year, the PCB made a huge Rs10 billion, and the ICC paid for everything, so the PCB did not spend its own money.

The board is credited for fixing up big stadiums like Gaddafi in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi, and soon they will work on stadiums in Hyderabad, Multan and Faisalabad. This means Pakistan could soon have six or seven awesome cricket grounds! Plus, they paid Rs4 billion in taxes last year, which way more than the Rs1.5 billion before. The PCB’s money game is strong, and that’s something to cheer about. The board has proved Pakistan is safe and ready for big events. No security problems happened during the Champions Trophy, and all the teams had a good time. This shuts down the silly rumors from India about Pakistan not being safe. The PCB deserves a big high-five for this!

But here is the problem: while the PCB is great at making money and hosting, the Pakistan cricket team is not playing well together. In the Champions Trophy, they did not work as a team and now, against New Zealand, it is the same story-messy teamwork and weak games. Money is important, but cricket is about winning matches and people’s hearts! We love the PCB’s big wins off the field, but they must help the players shine on it too. Let us clap for the good stuff and push for a stronger team! *