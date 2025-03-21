A Roadmap to Women’s Empowerment

In Pakistan, every woman has a story-stories of perseverance, dreams, and the struggle to carve out a space for herself in a world that often tells her to stay within limits. From young girls fighting for their right to education to mothers balancing work and family, and entrepreneurs defying the odds to build businesses, Pakistani women are constantly pushing boundaries. Change is happening, not just in policies and programs but in everyday lives, where more women are stepping into education, securing financial independence, standing up for their rights, and becoming leaders in their communities. Strength is not just about resilience; it is about having the opportunities, knowledge, and support to turn ambitions into reality. With the right tools and resources, Pakistani women are not just dreaming of a better future-they are creating it.

Education is the foundation of empowerment, yet only 51.9% of Pakistani women are literate compared to 73.4% of men. Many girls drop out of school due to cultural norms, financial struggles, and the lack of girls-only schools, leaving over 12 million Pakistani girls out of education. To bridge this gap, government initiatives and NGO programs are stepping up. The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program, which reserves 50% of its awards for women, has enabled thousands of young women to attend university. Similarly, the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) and USAID-supported scholarships are making education more accessible for girls. For those who cannot pursue formal education, vocational training opens doors to new opportunities. Programs like National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) ensure at least 30% female enrollment in skill-building courses, and the “Theek Kar Doongi” campaign is teaching technical trades like plumbing and IT to women. These initiatives provide marketable skills that help women gain confidence and financial independence.

Although women make up nearly half of Pakistan’s population, only 23% are engaged in the formal economy, marking one of the lowest participation rates in the region. Many works from home in unpaid or underpaid roles due to societal restrictions. However, the government and private sector are incentivizing companies to create women-friendly workplaces, offering childcare, flexible hours, and safe transport to encourage more women to enter the workforce. For those who prefer financial independence through self-employment, entrepreneurship is becoming a transformative tool. Though currently only 1 in 100 Pakistani women runs a business, initiatives like the State Bank’s low-interest Refinance Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs and the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, which reserves 25% of loans for women, are supporting female founders. Also, Women’s Chambers of Commerce and business incubators are providing mentorship and financial assistance. Financial literacy is another decisive pillar of empowerment. The Banking on Equality policy (2021) is making it easier for women to open bank accounts and access digital banking services, aiming to reach 20 million women account holders. With financial knowledge and control, women can make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

Legal frameworks exist to protect Pakistani women, yet awareness and enforcement remain a challenge. Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees gender equality, and laws such as the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act (2010) and Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Acts in multiple provinces criminalize gender-based violence. Also, reforms in 2016 closed loopholes for honor killings, ensuring perpetrators face stricter punishment. To enforce these rights, women need safe reporting channels. Mechanisms such as the Federal Ombudsperson for Harassment (FOSPAH) and provincial Women’s Helplines provide legal guidance and protection. Women in distress can reach out to Madadgaar (1098) for counseling or seek shelter in government-run crisis centers and Dar-ul-Aman homes. Awareness is key and the more women understand their rights, the stronger they become in fighting injustice.

Women’s health is ultimate to empowerment, but Pakistan’s maternal mortality rate remains high at 186 deaths per 100,000 live births due to limited medical access. To address this, the government has deployed over 100,000 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) in rural areas, providing maternal care, vaccinations, and health education. Free ambulance services and UNICEF-supported maternal health programs are further improving healthcare for women. Mental health, often ignored, is gaining recognition. Helplines like “Umang” and the Sindh Mental Health Authority Helpline (021-111-117-642) offer free psychological support. Counseling centers, peer networks, and advocacy groups are working to reduce stigma and encourage women to seek help for mental health challenges, from domestic stress to post-partum depression.

Pakistan has taken significant steps to increase women’s representation in politics. The country was the first Muslim-majority nation to elect a female Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto. Today, 60 reserved seats for women ensure their participation in the National Assembly, and 17-20% of seats in provincial assemblies are allocated for women. A 2017 law mandates that political parties field at least 5% female candidates, encouraging more women to enter leadership roles. Beyond politics, social activism is driving change. The Aurat March, held annually on International Women’s Day, has ignited discussions on harassment, reproductive rights, and honor killings. Social media movements like #MeToo have amplified voices against gender-based violence, proving that activism is a powerful tool for change.

Technology is revolutionizing opportunities for women, especially through online education and freelancing. The government’s DigiSkills.pk program provides free training in freelancing, IT, and graphic design, helping women earn from home. Coding bootcamps and organizations like Women in Tech PK are encouraging women to enter STEM fields, a traditionally male-dominated sector. However, cybersecurity remains a concern, as online harassment is increasing. The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) criminalizes cyberstalking and blackmail, while the Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Helpline (0800-39393) provides legal aid and digital security guidance. Women are learning to navigate the online world safely, ensuring they can access information, work remotely, and express themselves without fear.

Pakistan has produced remarkable women who have defied the odds and carved their names in history, serving as beacons of inspiration for future generations. Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, survived a Taliban attack and emerged as a global advocate for girls’ education, proving that a single voice can ignite a movement for change. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Pakistan’s first Oscar winner, has used her storytelling prowess to shed light on social injustices such as acid attacks and honor killings, forcing difficult conversations and influencing policy reforms. Muniba Mazari, a paraplegic artist and motivational speaker, overcame adversity to become Pakistan’s first female UN National Ambassador for women’s empowerment, inspiring millions with her resilience and advocacy for inclusivity. Meanwhile, Samina Baig, a mountaineer from Hunza, became the first Pakistani woman to conquer Mount Everest, demonstrating that no peak-literal or figurative-is beyond reach for determined women. These trailblazers embody the power of courage, ambition, and perseverance, proving that with determination, support, and opportunity, Pakistani women can excel in every field, shattering stereotypes and redefining possibilities.

Women in Pakistan can become stronger by educating themselves, securing financial independence, knowing their rights, prioritizing their health, and taking an active role in society. The road to empowerment is not without challenges, but progress is happening. From government policies and scholarships to business support and digital tools, more opportunities exist today than ever before. The journey to strength begins with a single step-learning a new skill, applying for a job, reporting abuse, or supporting another woman. By lifting each other up, Pakistani women can continue breaking barriers, proving that strength lies not in limitations, but in the power to rise above them.

A strong woman is not just one who stands for herself-but one who stands for others. Pakistan’s future is brighter when its women are strong, independent, and fearless.

The writer is a PhD scholar and author of various books on international relations, criminology and gender studies. He can be reached at fastian. mentor @gmail.com