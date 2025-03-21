Literature: An Unfading Heartbeat of Civilization

Storytelling has always been an intrinsic part of human nature, serving as a means of catharsis, eulogization of heroic deeds, and the transmission of morals to cultivate a civilized society. From the Greek era to the postcolonial period, stories have been instrumental in voicing the unvoiced and articulating national aspirations and desires. Literature has sparked intellectual debates, contributed to our understanding of humanity’s dilemmas, and facilitated the search for plausible solutions. Various literary movements such as modernism, postmodernism, and postcolonialism have found their expression through literature, reflecting evolving human thought. Furthermore, almost all major religions have relied on storytelling to spread its message, demonstrating the fundamental role of literature in shaping human civilization. While the modes of storytelling have evolved from oral traditions to written texts and now to digital and visual formats, the essence of storytelling remains central to human experience.

Despite this rich legacy, there has been a rising trend advocating for the closure of literature departments in universities, primarily to cut costs and prioritize language studies. While it is undeniable that every academic discipline holds its own significance, eliminating one field to promote another is an imprudent decision. Literary studies encompass centuries of accumulated wisdom, embodying the aesthetic and intellectual history of civilizations. The dissolution of literature departments would result in the loss of this invaluable body of knowledge and cultural heritage. Moreover, literature plays a crucial role in fostering critical thinking, logical reasoning, and a nuanced understanding of sociopolitical issues, all of which are essential for finding sustainable solutions to global challenges. The study of literature encourages analytical reasoning, helping individuals comprehend human nature and cultivate a critical perspective on sociopolitical structures. Additionally, literature enhances affective communication skills and nurtures empathy-traits that are becoming increasingly indispensable in an era dominated by artificial intelligence, which lacks emotional intelligence and ethical reasoning. Discontinuing literature programs would curtail the development of empathy, imagination, and effective communication skills, undermining the very mission of universities to produce well-rounded, culturally literate individuals.

Removing literature programs from university curricula would stifle creativity and hinder the development of original thought.

Universities serve as intellectual hubs that enrich academic landscapes, enhance cultural literacy, and equip students with the necessary tools to navigate an ever-evolving world. Literary studies offer profound historical and cultural insights that can help address and mitigate conflicts arising from historical and cultural differences. A comprehensive understanding of history and culture can serve as a preventive measure against wars and global conflicts, fostering mutual respect and cooperation among nations. Furthermore, literary studies provide moral and ethical education, facilitating deeper comprehension of language subtleties and the aesthetics of expression. This intellectual refinement enhances our ability to engage in meaningful debates on complex issues. On a personal level, reading literature cultivates a lifelong love for learning, ensuring an ongoing intellectual and emotional engagement with human experiences. Universities must, therefore, balance their focus on scientific and technological advancements with a commitment to humanities education to preserve the humanistic dimensions of society. Without such an equilibrium, the fundamental values that define humanity could be at risk.

Beyond intellectual and ethical enrichment, literary studies also have economic and creative significance. The field provides employment opportunities, supports various creative industries, and fosters innovation and imaginative thinking. Removing literature programs from university curricula would stifle creativity and hinder the development of original thought. By provoking intellectual inquiry and critical reflection, literature serves as a catalyst for discovering solutions to pressing human challenges. The studies in literature do not suspend their impact here, the moral and ethical trainings are only possible through such research that can further lead to a deeper understanding of language subtleties and the aesthetics of language which sharpens our language to deal with the difficult issues and the debate on it. At a personal level, the reading of literature leads us from one story to the other and consequently, the love of learning keeps on alive lifelong which is repetitive process never culminating into static. Reading and studying literature at the university level helps us promote humanities and humanistic aspect of human life. The university must focus on mechanical and scientific progress need to promote humanities education otherwise humanistic aspect would disappear. A continuity in the literary studies can not only provide jobs to many people and a lot of business can prosper but also promotion of creativity and imaginative visions are possible only through literary studies. An absence of such spaces on the university campuses would be an end to creativity and imaginativeness. The studies of literature provoke the process of thinking and pondering and hence can result in solution of many significant human issues, if the human would promote thinking habit.

The arguments presented unequivocally establish that closing literature departments at the university and college levels would signify the erosion of humanity’s sociopolitical and ethical advancements. Instead of dismantling these programs, universities should modernize literary studies to align with the evolving needs of contemporary society. Literature departments must adapt to the realities of an AI-driven, data-centric world while maintaining their core mission of preserving and promoting human values.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@ hotmail.com and Tweets @Profzee