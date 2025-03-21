US blames Hamas for Gaza deaths as Israel resumes hostilities

The United States told the U.N. Security Council that Hamas is responsible for the deaths in Gaza since Israel resumed its military actions. Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, stated that the deaths could have been avoided if Hamas had accepted a U.S. ceasefire proposal made last Wednesday.

Israel ended a two-month truce three days ago, launching airstrikes and ground operations to free remaining hostages. Hamas, responsible for the October 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war, said it was reviewing the U.S. proposal to restore the ceasefire. Of the 250 hostages seized, 59 remain in Gaza, with 24 believed to be alive.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon emphasized that Israel had recently eliminated top Hamas leaders and was determined to continue until all hostages were freed. He warned Hamas to negotiate or face further leadership losses.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont urged Israel to resume humanitarian aid, halt the bombing, and return to negotiations. He called for an end to responding with violence.