NY State Assembly, Senate adopt resolutions honoring Pak-Americans

In a landmark acknowledgment of the invaluable contributions of the Pakistani-American community, the New York State Assembly and Senate adopted two significant resolutions, proclaiming March 23, 2025, as “Pakistan-American Heritage Day” and March 19, 2025, as “Pakistani-American Business Celebration Day” in the State of New York. These resolutions represent a salient milestone, achieved through the dedicated efforts of the American Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) and its President Mr. Ali Rashid, duly supported by the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York.

The first resolution, presented in the Assembly by Assembly member Nader Sayegh and separately introduced in the New York State Senate by Senator John Liu, was unanimously adopted in both houses. It recognized the rich cultural heritage and the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in New York – the largest anywhere in the United States. It further underscored their achievements across various fields, including education, medicine, science, technology, business, and industry.

The second resolution, designating “Pakistani-American Business Celebration Day,” was similarly introduced in the Assembly by Assembly member Nader Sayegh and separately presented in the New York State Senate by Senator John Liu. Unanimously adopted, the resolution highlighted the substantial economic and developmental impact as well as achievements of Pakistani-American entrepreneurs and business leaders within New York State. It acknowledged their role in fostering economic growth, creating jobs, revitalizing neighborhoods, and enhancing the cultural and social fabric of New York. Moreover, it emphasized the philanthropic endeavors and active community engagement of Pakistani-American businesses across the state.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai attended the sessions of the New York State Assembly and Senate in Albany. Both dignitaries, along with APAG President Ali Rashid, were duly recognized and honored in the two legislatures.

In his remarks at the reception pertaining to the two resolutions, Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh, emphasized that the passage of the resolutions – particularly the designation of March 19, 2025, as “Pakistani-American Business Celebration Day,” carried a mandatory significance in terms of fostering more active engagement between the Pakistani and New York business communities. He hoped that corresponding facilitation from the New York State legislature and government in the year ahead would afford a strong foundation to enhance trade, commercial, and investment linkages and interaction between Pakistan and New York to be able to review progress at the Assembly as well as the Senate annually. He promised to work with the New York legislatures toward building upon this success in the coming years and further strengthening Pakistan’s collaboration with the important State widely acknowledged as the business capital of the world. He commended the concerted and successful efforts of Consul General Atozai and APAG – under the dynamic stewardship of Mr. Ali Rashid – on accomplishing the significant feat.

The Ambassador conveyed sincere gratitude to the esteemed members of the New York State Assembly and Senate for the unanimous adoption of the two resolutions. He particularly lauded the leadership of Assembly member Nader Sayegh and Senator John Liu, for their pivotal roles in the passage of the landmark resolutions.