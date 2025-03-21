PR announces cut in train fares for Eidul Fitr

To facilitate commuters, Pakistan Railways has announced reduction in train fares for Eidul Fitr. According to a notification issued by Pakistan Railways, the 20% reduction in trian fares will be applicable on all mail, express, and intercity trains. The special discount will be available on all three days of Eid, providing relief to passengers traveling during the season.

The notification stated that the 20% reduction in fares will also be applicable on advance bookings. However, the discount will not be available on Eid special trains. The railway authorities have directed all booking offices to implement the 20% discount on fares, ensuring a convenient and affordable travel experience for passengers during Eid. Pakistan Railways earlier announced schedule for special Eid trains, aiming to facilitate travelers during the season. According to the official notification, a total of five special trains will operate on various routes across the country.