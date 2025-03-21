Turkish state aid agency hosts Pakistani politicians, philanthropists

Pakistani politicians, academicians, philanthropists and differently-abled children gathered Thursday at the Turkish Consulate in Karachi for a fast-breaking dinner for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Organized by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Turkiye’s official aid agency, the iftar, or fast-breaking dinner, was attended by the Chief Minister of southern Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah; Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu; TIKA’s Karachi representative Khalil Ibrahim Basaran and the heads of local charities. Students from Karachi’s different special schools and institutions were chief guests at the dinner.

Shah commended TIKA’s services in the province, and thanked the Turkish government for its continued support to Pakistan. Pakistan and Turkiye, he noted, are time-tested friends, who have always stood beside each other in every trying hour. The Turkish Consul General said Ankara will continue to support Pakistan’s social and development sector. Sangu and Basaran later handed out Eid gifts to the children. Eid is the festival that marks the end of Ramadan. anadolu agency.