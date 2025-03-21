Pakistan hosts National Day reception at High Commission in New Delhi

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi hosted a vibrant reception on the occasion of Pakistan Day, drawing a diverse crowd of politicians, diplomats, business leaders, media representatives, and members of civil society.

The event commemorated the historical significance of 23rd March 1940, the day that marked the Lahore Resolution and the foundation of the Pakistan Movement, Express News reported. Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires, Mr. Saad Ahmad Waraich, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and highlighted the importance of the day in the context of Pakistan’s history. He explained how 23rd March 1940 was a turning point for the Muslim community in the subcontinent, sparking the movement for an independent Muslim state.

He further emphasized the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who dreamed of establishing Pakistan as a modern Islamic welfare state. According to Waraich, Pakistan has made substantial progress towards realising that vision, especially in its foreign policy, which is rooted in the principles of global peace, security, and international cooperation.

Speaking about the current state of relations between Pakistan and its neighbours, Waraich remarked that South Asia should move forward as one region with peace, security, and development at its core. He called for enhanced diplomatic efforts between Pakistan and India, asserting that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable paths to resolving outstanding issues between the two nations.

Throughout the event, guests were treated to a rich display of Pakistan’s cultural heritage. Photographs showcasing the country’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture were displayed, alongside calligraphy masterpieces by renowned artists. Traditional Pakistani cuisine added a distinctive flavour to the celebrations, leaving the guests thoroughly impressed. The event was a testament to the vibrant culture and diplomatic vision of Pakistan, as it continues to foster stronger ties with its international counterparts while highlighting its historical journey and aspirations.