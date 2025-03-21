Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eidul Fitr

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Friday a three-day holiday on account of Eidul Fitr 2025. “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from March 31 to April 2, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. ,” the central bank said in a statement. Earlier, the federal government announced a three-day holiday for Eidul Fitr for offices. “Prime minister has been pleased to declare March 31 to April 2 (Monday to Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” a notification by the Cabinet Secretariat said. This year, Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on April 10 or April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.