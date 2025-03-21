Two women strangled to death

The bodies of a 34-year-old woman and her ten-year-old daughter have been recovered from a dirty drain near the Ring Road in the North Cantonment area of Lahore.

According to initial police investigations, both the victims were strangled to death with a wire or rope, and then were thrown into the dirty drain. The bodies show do not show late signs of decomposition, so both had been murdered and dumped in the drain a few hours ago. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for postmortem.

DIG Investigation Lahore Zeeshan Raza inspected the crime scene. He said that an investigation is underway from all aspects of the incident. A team has been formed under the leadership of SP Investigation Cantt to arrest the accused.

Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene. The accused who killed the girl, including the woman, will be arrested and brought to justice. The murdered woman and the girl appear to be mother and daughter; however, the real facts will come out after their identification as to who the victims are, for what, and why they were killed.