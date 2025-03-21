New point-based system introduced to check traffic rules violation

Important decisions have been taken to control traffic violations in Punjab. According to details, now, licences will be cancelled, cases will be registered and heavy fines will be imposed on traffic violations.

Fines will be imposed keeping in view the financial status of violators on the pattern of developed countries. Summary has been sent to the Punjab government from the Inspector General Punjab.

According to information shared by the relevant authorities, in order to control traffic violations across the Punjab, including Lahore, points will now be deducted for violations as per law and after accumulating 20-points, the license will be revoked. Violations of 24 different traffic rules across Punjab will attract fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5000. Two to six points will be reduced from 24 different violations. A case will also be registered against the diver for violating five traffic laws across the Punjab.

A vehicle above 1500CC will be fined ten times more for overspeeding, while fines for public transport vehicles will increase fivefold and fines for vehicles under 1500CC will be doubled. Earlier, a fine of Rs 500 was being collected for overspeeding, and this meagre fine did not deter citizens from overspeeding, so strict measures were taken to control the accident rate.

According to traffic officials, after having a complete study, it was decided to revamp the points system and increase fines. After the approval of Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the summary has been sent to the Punjab government, and after approval, the points system and traffic fines will be implemented according to the new rates.