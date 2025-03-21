Bilawal Bhutto to visit Lahore on Monday

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in Lahore on March 24 (Monday). During his visit to Lahore, Bilawal Bhutto will have Iftar with party workers at Governor House. In this regard, invitations have been sent to 2,000 party workers from across Punjab for the Governor House Iftar. Bilawal Bhutto will also address the party workers on the occasion of Iftar. Bilawal will also meet members of the PPP parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly. Sources said Bilawal Bhutto will be briefed by the PPP Coordination Committee on the progress made on power-sharing with the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). Bilawal Bhutto will also give an important message to the leaders regarding the party reorganization of Lahore and other parts of Punjab. After Bilawal Bhutto’s visit, Punjab Governor will go to Saudi Arabia on March 25 to perform Umrah.