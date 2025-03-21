Street crimes in Sindh havled, says home minister

Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, while addressing the Sindh Assembly, stated that significant efforts are being made to reduce street crimes, and I confidently claim that street crimes have decreased by up to 50%. Stolen or snatched goods were previously sold to scrap dealers, who would dismantle and sell these items in parts.

He further mentioned that to address the challenges and issues faced by Karachi, it is crucial to rid the city of weapons. People are traveling with private guards, but no matter how influential or powerful a person may be, adherence to the law is mandatory for everyone. He emphasized the importance of tackling the culture of gunmen in Karachi, as he does not want any harm to come to the children or the public. He himself visits areas at night where families are gathered, and by making these areas weapon-free, the public will be able to enjoy a safer environment.

He also highlighted the issue of traffic accidents in Karachi, stating that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure serious efforts are made to solve these problems. He mentioned that he is personally monitoring traffic accidents, and the traffic police have appointed capable officers. Additionally, the government is working on resolving the parking problem in Karachi, with a focus on eliminating the parking mafia.

The Home Minister also pointed out that the drug mafia in Karachi is a major issue. He shared that the Ambassador of the Netherlands had asked him about the drug mafia during a meeting, noting that their country faces a similar problem, with drugs likely coming from this region. Minister informed the ambassador about the transfer of weed from the West through courier services in the Armaghan case and online payments related to it.

He said that children in prestigious educational institutions are using drugs, and in his opinion, it is impossible for drugs to enter without the complicity of school administrations. He urged parents to protect their children from the curse of drugs, stating that he had seen a video where a father was comforting his children in court, and he advised not to film them or make them social media heroes, as it has a negative impact on other children. He called on everyone to work together to ensure the safety and future of the children.

The Zia Ul Hassan also addressed the issue of terrorism. He mentioned that people are settling in Karachi, including foreigners, and the government has formulated policies for foreign nationals. Starting from April 1, the process of deporting illegal immigrants will begin. He further noted that under the Safe City Project, 1,300 cameras have been installed so far, with a total of 14,000 cameras planned for installation, and these cameras have been integrated.

Regarding the recent terrorist incidents in southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Minister assured that the Sindh government, police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies are always alert and prepared. The government will not allow anyone to threaten the province or the country. He added that the Sindh government is constructing a forensic lab at a cost of 9 billion rupees, which will offer facilities like DNA testing, fingerprint analysis, and chemical forensics. The advertisement for the lab’s director-general has already been published, and the lab is expected to open by December 2026. This lab will be the most advanced and best forensic lab in Pakistan.

He also mentioned that there has been a reduction in the problems in the Kacha area. When he assumed his position, there were 35 hostages, but now only three remain. There are no hostages in Shikarpur, and the police, through their effective strategy, have saved 600 citizens from honey traps.

The Sindh Home Minister appealed to the federal government to provide modern weapons and armored vehicles for repairs. He also urged opposition leaders to support the government’s policies and efforts to combat crime.

He announced that a CTD complex is being constructed with a budget of 2.5 million rupees, and the budget for highway patrol police has been sent to the Sindh government. He added that the budget allocated for police stations is already available for the disposal of SHOs, and training for 2,000 Investigating Officers (IOs) is underway. Improved investigations have led to a reduction in crime. He also mentioned the establishment of constitutional benches in Sindh, with new prosecutors being recruited to address civil cases, making it easier for the public. He expressed confidence that the coming year would be better for the nation, province, and country.