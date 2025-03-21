Karachi’s reckless traffic claims three more lives

In yet another grim reminder of the city’s worsening traffic conditions, three motorcyclists lost their lives in separate road accidents on Sunday.

Near Jauhar Mor, a speeding cement mixer truck collided with a motorcycle, killing 25-year-old Abdul Saboor on the spot. Angered by the accident, an enraged mob set the truck on fire, prompting police intervention. Authorities arrested the truck driver from the scene.

In another tragic incident in Liaquatabad No 10, a dumper truck fatally struck a motorcyclist, while in Keamari, a car crashed into a bike, claiming another life.

So far this year, Karachi has witnessed at least 207 traffic-related deaths, with 2,623 people sustaining injuries. Among these fatalities, 64 were caused by heavy vehicles, including 17 by dumpers, 22 by trailer trucks, 12 by water tankers, and 13 by passenger buses. Despite repeated claims by the traffic police and city administration of measures to curb accidents, fatal crashes continue to plague Karachi’s roads.