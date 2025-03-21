Sindh also announces three-day Eidul Fitr holiday

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday across the province from March 31 to April 2, 2025, on account of Eidul Fitr, according to a notification issued by the provincial administration. The notification, signed by Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, stated that all public and semi-government offices under the administrative control of the Sindh government will remain closed from Monday to Wednesday. The announcement comes after the federal government also approved a three-day public holiday for Eid, with the Cabinet Division confirming the same dates. Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday, March 30 (Ramazan 29, 1446 AH), along with zonal committees, to sight the Shawwal moon, which will determine the official end of Ramadan.