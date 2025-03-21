Rupee sheds 4 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Friday depreciated by 4 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.22. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.21 to close at Rs 303.67 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.88, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.87, whereas a decrease of 89 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 362.61 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 363.50. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 1 paisa each to close at Rs76.30 ans Rs 74.71 respectively.