China leads Pakistan’s inbound FDI with $28.2M net inflow

Pakistan received $42.3 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China in February 2025, reaffirming Beijing’s position as the country’s top investor.

With an outflow of $14.2 million, the net FDI from China stood at $28.2 million. Gwadar Pro quoting the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday stated, overall, Pakistan attracted $173.3 million in FDI from various countries in February 2025, while outflows amounted to $78.6 million, bringing the total net FDI for the month to $94.7 million.

China contributed 29.8% of this net investment, making it the single largest investor. Following China, other major FDI contributors included; the United Kingdom $19.2 million, Switzerland, $17.4 million, United States $14.1 million, United Arab Emirates, $13.6 million, France $10.9 million and the remaining investment came from various other countries.

During the first eight months of FY 2024-25 (July-February), Pakistan recorded a total FDI inflow of $2,295.7 million, while outflows stood at $677.3 million, resulting in a net FDI of $1,618.4 million. China maintained its lead, with a net investment at $661.8 million, accounting for 40.9% of Pakistan’s total net FDI.