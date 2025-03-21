Novak Djokovic disagrees with parts of PTPA lawsuit

Novak Djokovic said on Thursday that he disagreed with some aspects of a class-action lawsuit filed by the Professional Tennis Players’ Association’s (PTPA) against the sport’s governing bodies.

The PTPA filed the suit in a New York court on Tuesday accusing the ATP, WTA, the International Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Integrity Agency of anti-competitive practices.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion, who co-founded the lobby group with Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in 2020, is not among the 12 current and former players listed as plaintiffs alongside the PTPA in the US lawsuit in New York.

“In general, I felt I didn’t need to sign the letter because I want other players to step up. I’ve been very active in tennis politics,” Djokovic told a reporters at the Miami Open.

“This is a classic lawsuit, so lawyers to lawyers, type of situation. So to be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit, and then there are also things that I don’t agree with.”

The 37-year-old Serbian added that he found some of the wording in it quite strong: “I think the legal team knows what they’re doing and what kind of terminology they need to use to get the right effect.”

The action targets the ATP and WTA Tour’s prize money formula, ranking systems and an “unsustainable” 11-month calendar that disregards player welfare.