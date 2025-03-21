Aamir Khan’s family breaks silence on his romance with Gauri Spratt

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s sister, Nikhat Hegde, has expressed her happiness over his relationship with Gauri Spratt, saying that the family fully supports the couple.

Speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming Malayalam film L2: Empuraan in Mumbai, Nikhat shared her sentiments about Aamir’s relationship, stating that she and the entire family wish the couple a lifetime of happiness.

“Hum log bohot khush hain Aamir ke liye aur Gauri ke liye bhi kyunki woh bohot hi achi insaan hain, aur hum bohot chahte hain ke ye log dono khush rahein hamesha hamesha (We are very happy for Aamir and Gauri because she is a wonderful human being and we want them to remain happy forever),” she told Times Applaud Trends.

Aamir, who turned 60 earlier this month, had publicly acknowledged his relationship with Gauri Spratt during a press meet on the eve of his birthday. He revealed that while they have been together for a year and a half, their association dates back 25 years. Gauri, who resides in Bengaluru, is currently working under his production banner.

Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran disclosed an interesting detail about Nikhat’s casting in the film. He admitted that he was unaware of her connection to Aamir Khan when he selected her for the role.

“I did not know she was Aamir sir’s sister. When the audition tapes came through, I told Priyatama, my casting director, that ‘I want her.’ She said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s wonderful. By the way, she’s also Aamir sir’s sister.’ I was surprised,” Prithviraj recounted. He further shared that Aamir had later messaged him, inquiring about her performance. “Is my sister good in the film?” Aamir had asked, to which Prithviraj replied, “Sir, she’s a lot better than good.”

The much-anticipated trailer for L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, was released on March 20. The film is slated for theatrical release on March 27.