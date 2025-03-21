Abrarul Haq talks Bollywood’s impact on Pakistani singers

Singer Abrar-ul-Haq has shared his views about the role of Bollywood in shaping the careers of Pakistani musicians and singers.

He highlighted the struggles of Pakistan’s music industry and how the careers of several prominent singers declined after they were cut off from India.

During the discussion, Abrar highlighted how the film industry often takes inspiration from other creative works.

However, it crosses legal boundaries when using songs without permission. He recalled his personal experience when his hit song ‘Nach Punjaban’ was used in the 2022 Bollywood film Jug Jug Jeeyo.

The conversation then moved to how Indian industry shaped the careers of Pakistani singers, including Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Abrar pointed out that when Atif Aslam performed in Bollywood, he had access to a team of professionals-lyricists, composers, and producers.

They all worked together to create hit songs. He emphasised that Atif’s voice was a major factor in his success.

However, it was India’s well-structured music industry that provided him with the platform to rise to fame.

But once Pakistani artists were banned from working in Bollywood, their visibility and careers suffered.

Abrar argued that Atif’s decline in prominence after the ban proved how dependent he had become on the Indian industry.

Similarly, he claimed that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also benefited greatly from Bollywood, where he was given numerous opportunities to sing for major films.

His songs dominated the charts for years and he built a strong following in India.

However, after Pakistani artists were barred from working in India, Rahat’s international success began to fade as well.

He stressed that if Pakistan had provided its musicians with the same level of opportunities, they wouldn’t have needed to seek work abroad. He argued that without a solid infrastructure for music production, Pakistani artists will continue to rely on foreign industries to sustain their careers.

Abrarul Haq’s comments have ignited discussions on the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s own music industry.

While some agree with his assessment, others believe that international collaboration is necessary for growth.