Gigi and Bradley Cooper’s families hope for their marriage!

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s relationship, which initially surprised fans due to their age gap, has only grown stronger over the past year.

While some might see their 20-year difference as a concern, those closest to the couple believe they are a perfect match.

According to Life & Style Magazine, sources reveal that Hadid and Cooper’s friends and families are excited about the possibility of them getting engaged. The duo has reportedly built a deep bond over the past few months, leading some to describe their relationship as a “trial marriage.”

Despite Cooper’s known hesitation toward marriage-his first and only marriage to Jennifer Esposito ended in 2007-insiders believe that if anyone can change his mind, it’s Hadid. Their relationship is said to be built on mutual respect, shared values and a strong foundation as parents.

Both Hadid and Cooper are extremely private when it comes to their personal lives, particularly when it involves their children. Hadid co-parents her daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares a daughter Lea with supermodel Irina Shayk. The fact that their children reportedly get along well has only strengthened their relationship.

“Gigi’s parents see Bradley as the perfect son-in-law,” the source shared. “He’s calm, treats her well and they complement each other beautifully.”

Although Cooper has long avoided traditional labels, sources claim he doesn’t want to risk losing Hadid. “Gigi is everything he’s looking for in a life partner,” an insider revealed. “It’s clear they’re truly in love and they’re both in it for the long haul.” Hadid herself has described the relationship as romantic and fulfilling, fueling further speculation that an engagement could be on the horizon. While nothing is confirmed, their families and friends are hopeful that wedding bells may be ringing soon.