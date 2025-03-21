Ayeza shares BTS pictures from ‘Humraaz’

Ayeza Khan, one of Pakistan’s most beloved television actresses, has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her upcoming drama Humraaz.

The stunning BTS photos have created a buzz among drama lovers who are eagerly waiting to see Ayeza in a new role.

With 14.5 million followers on Instagram, Ayeza Khan enjoys a massive fanbase. Her performances in hit dramas like Meharposh, Chaand Tara, Pyare Afzal, Chaudhary and Sons, Jaan-e-Jahan, Laapata, and Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai have cemented her status as a powerhouse performer. The much-anticipated drama Humraaz will air on Geo TV and boasts a stellar cast, including Feroze Khan and Zahid Ahmed in leading roles.

This marks a reunion for Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan, who previously worked together in Bikhra Mera Naseeb.

The BTS pictures shared by Ayeza Khan reveal scenic locations, stunning outfits, and the on-set camaraderie between the cast. The actress looks effortlessly elegant, hinting at an exciting role in the drama.

From intense emotional scenes to lighthearted moments, the BTS photos have heightened excitement for Humraaz. Fans are already anticipating another blockbuster drama featuring Ayeza Khan’s signature charm and acting brilliance.

The BTS photos have sparked excitement among Ayeza’s fans, with many taking to social media to express their enthusiasm.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, Humraaz is expected to premiere soon on Geo.