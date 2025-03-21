FIA uncovers fraudulent transfers in Nadia Hussain’s accounts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the case involving the arrest of supermodel Nadia Hussain’s husband. According to FIA officials, Hussain herself has emerged as a beneficiary of fraudulent funds. Investigators have discovered that over PKR 26.4 million was transferred into accounts linked to her salon. As part of the ongoing probe, FIA has decided to summon Nadia Hussain for questioning after Eid. A formal notice will be issued within the next one to two days. Details of the financial transfers were disclosed in the FIA’s charge sheet submitted to the court. The report confirms that the funds linked to the fraud case were deposited directly into Nadia Hussain’s salon accounts. While the nature of her involvement remains under investigation, the authorities are expected to question her about the source and purpose of these funds. With the ongoing crackdown on financial crimes, FIA is taking a firm stance on fraudulent activities involving high-profile individuals. The upcoming interrogation of Nadia Hussain could lead to further revelations in the case.