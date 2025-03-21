Selena Gomez Shares How She Almost ruined Benny Blanco’s proposal on tonight show

Selena Gomez and and Benny Blanco shared a special moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They discussed their engagement, which they announced in December 2024, while promoting their new album, *I Said I Love You First*. The album dropped at midnight, drawing attention to their exciting news. shared a special moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They discussed their engagement, which they announced in December 2024, while promoting their new album, *I Said I Love You First*. The album dropped at midnight, drawing attention to their exciting news.

Benny described the week leading up to the proposal as “the scariest week” of his life. Meanwhile, Selena admitted she had no idea he was planning to propose. She almost spoiled the moment by suggesting they reschedule the photoshoot he had set up for the proposal. “I was really tired and didn’t feel like going,” she recalled.

Benny found it hard to keep the proposal a secret. He mentioned how difficult it was to hide the ring, eventually stashing it in a box inside a bag. “Before you ask someone to marry you, they’re asking you to lie,” he said, admitting he struggles with keeping secrets.

Despite the challenges leading up to it, Benny’s proposal went smoothly. However, the couple has not set a wedding date yet. Selena stated, “We’re not planning it exactly at this moment.” Their relationship began in mid-2023 and has been a hot topic ever since. Taylor Swift even jokingly offered to be the flower girl on Instagram, adding to the joy of their engagement.