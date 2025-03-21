Pakistan’s footwear exports surge by 15.48% in July–Feb FY25

Pakistan’s footwear exports saw a notable rise of 15.48% in the first eight months (July–February) of the fiscal year 2024–25, reaching $126.4 million, compared to $109.5 million during the same period in FY24. The increase was primarily driven by the growth in leather footwear exports, which rose by 14.94%, from $85.37 million to $98.12 million. Canvas footwear exports also saw a positive change, rising by 15.20%, from $1.72 million to $1.99 million. Additionally, exports of all other footwear types increased by 17.58%, totaling $26.31 million.

In February 2025, Pakistan’s footwear exports grew by 11.57% year-on-year, reaching $16.98 million, up from $15.22 million in February 2024. The growth was led by the strong performance of other footwear categories, with exports jumping by 29.26%. Canvas footwear exports increased by 17.56%, while leather footwear grew by 6.16%. Despite this positive growth, February’s exports saw a 9.20% decline compared to January 2025, where exports were recorded at $18.7 million.

Despite the overall monthly dip, some categories performed well. Canvas footwear exports rose by 22.02%, and exports of other footwear types grew by 1.09%. However, leather footwear exports experienced a 12.71% decline, contributing to the overall dip in exports for February.

The strong export performance highlights the growing demand for Pakistani footwear globally, particularly in the leather and other footwear categories. This growth is a positive sign for Pakistan’s manufacturing sector and its positioning in international footwear markets.