Eruption of mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki disrupts flights with ash cloud

On Thursday night, Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted, sending an ash cloud over 8 kilometers (5 miles) high. This massive eruption quickly disrupted air travel and raised emergency alerts for locals and tourists. The eruption started at 10:56 PM local time and produced a thick column of dark ash.

Airlines, particularly Jetstar, canceled numerous flights to Bali due to the volcanic ash. By Friday afternoon, seven international flights and several domestic routes had already been delayed or canceled. Travelers faced significant disruptions as authorities worked to assess the situation.

The Indonesian Center for Volcanology issued warnings for people living near the volcano. They advised against any activities within 7-8 kilometers (4.4-5 miles) of the eruption site. Heavy rainfall in the area increased the risk of volcanic mudflows, adding to the concerns.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage to nearby villages following the eruption. However, this incident is a reminder of Indonesia’s active volcanoes, especially after a deadly eruption in November 2024. Although a tsunami warning was briefly issued, it was later lifted as no tsunami resulted from the eruption. Authorities continue to monitor Lewotobi Laki-Laki closely.