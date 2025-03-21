Den of thieves 2′ shines on netflix despite mixed critiques

Gerard Butler returns as lawman Nick O’Brien in “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,” now streaming on Netflix. This action sequel follows O’Brien as he tracks down criminal mastermind Donnie Wilson, played by O’Shea Jackson Jr. Set against the stunning backdrop of Nice, France, the film centers on a high-stakes diamond heist.

Critics have given the film mixed reviews. It holds a 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audience reactions are much more favorable, with a 79% rating on the Popcornmeter. Charles Bramesco from The Guardian awarded it four stars, calling it a “brash yet hugely entertaining” thriller. Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com described it as a detailed heist procedural, highlighting the charm of its lead actors.

Directed by Christian Gudegast, this sequel builds upon the intensity of the 2018 original. Butler’s character faces personal challenges, including a divorce and forced leave from the LAPD. Infiltrating Donnie’s crew, he seeks redemption and aims to dismantle the gang from within. The chemistry between Butler and Jackson Jr. is a standout feature, enhancing the film’s appeal.

Following the success of “Den of Thieves 2,” plans for a third installment are already underway. An official post confirmed that “Den of Thieves 3” is in development. Jackson Jr. has expressed his eagerness to continue the franchise, indicating strong momentum for the series.