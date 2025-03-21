Actor Nazish Jahangir faces arrest in Rs2.5 million fraud case

A Lahore court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for actor Nazish Jahangir in a Rs2.5 million fraud case. She is to be arrested and presented before the court on March 22. The Cantt Kutchery Court issued the warrant following a complaint by actor Aswad Haroon, who accused Jahangir of failing to return his money and car.

Haroon claimed he lent Jahangir Rs2.5 million and his car for two months, but she did not return them even after six months. When he attempted to recover them, a man named Sikandar Khan allegedly threatened him with weapons. A case was filed under Section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Jahangir denied the allegations and sought pre-arrest bail in September 2024, claiming the case was filed to harass her. However, her petition was dismissed. In October, the Lahore High Court directed the FIA to review her complaint about alleged social media propaganda against her.

The case has now escalated with the issuance of her arrest warrant. The court has ordered law enforcement to take Jahangir into custody and present her before the magistrate.