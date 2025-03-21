Brave captain martyred as security forces eliminate 10 terrorists

During the mission, the troops successfully surrounded the terrorists and engaged them. The operation resulted in the death of all ten terrorists. However, it came at a cost. Captain Hasnain Akhtar, only 24 years old, was martyred while leading his team in battle. His bravery and sacrifice were recognized in the ISPR statement.

Captain Hasnain hailed from Jhelum district and was known for his exceptional courage in previous operations. The ISPR highlighted his dedication and valor during intense conflicts. His sacrifice emphasises the risks faced by security personnel while combating terrorism.

In addition to eliminating the terrorists, authorities recovered weapons and ammunition during the operation. Following the IBO, a sanitization operation commenced to secure the area from any remaining threats. The ISPR reinforced its commitment to eradicating terrorism and stated that sacrifices like Captain Hasnain’s strengthen their resolve.