PM Shehbaz Sharif Urges Action to Protect Glaciers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the urgent need for immediate action to protect glaciers in Pakistan. On World Day for Glaciers, celebrated on March 21, he highlighted the importance of these natural resources. Glaciers provide clean water and support agriculture and livelihoods across the country. With over 13,000 glaciers, Pakistan has one of the largest glacier reserves outside polar regions.

Furthermore, Sharif pointed out that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change. He noted that rising temperatures have led to the rapid melting of over 10,000 glaciers. This melting causes floods and droughts, putting rivers and agriculture in jeopardy. The devastating floods of 2022 illustrated the serious threats posed by climate change, resulting in $30 billion in economic losses.

In his message, the prime minister stressed the importance of international cooperation. He called for programs to monitor glaciers and develop early warning systems for natural disasters. Additionally, he advocated for investment in water storage solutions. These steps are crucial to protect the agricultural sector and the millions who depend on it.

Lastly, Sharif encouraged promoting environmental tourism while following proper guidelines. This would help conserve valuable tourist sites from pollution and harm. He urged everyone to take practical actions to safeguard glaciers, as their disappearance would destroy livelihoods linked to them. Protecting these vital resources is essential for the future of Pakistan.