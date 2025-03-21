Experts urge dialogue to improve Pakistan-India relations

Former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri and Indian journalist Ashis Ray recently spoke in Lahore. They highlighted the urgent need for better relations and dialogue between Pakistan and India. Their discussion took place during an event attended by media professionals, retired officials, and academics. The speakers noted both the challenges of the current relationship and the potential for peace.

Kasuri reflected on the tumultuous history between the two countries. He described the current state of affairs as among the worst ever, except during actual wars. Rising nationalist rhetoric in India fuels division and hostility. Kasuri believes that dialogue is crucial to moving forward. He also warned that terrorism could hinder any diplomatic progress.

Ashis Ray emphasised the shared history and cultural connections between the two nations. He proposed a three-point plan to improve people-to-people ties. This plan involves using technology to unite artists and filmmakers, enabling cricketers to play in each other’s leagues, and encouraging joint ventures abroad. These steps could foster warmth and familiarity between the nations.

Ray pointed out the significant economic opportunities that come with better relations. A recent World Bank study revealed that 85% of Pakistan’s unrealized trade potential lies with India. He questioned why both countries have not taken advantage of this opportunity yet. The experts concluded that dialogue and cooperation could lead to mutual benefits for both nations.