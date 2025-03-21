PSX continues winning streak in early trading on Friday

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish momentum during early trading hours on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index rising by 146.81 points, marking a 0.12% increase.

At 9:55 AM, the index stood at 118,916.58 points, up from the previous session’s close of 118,769.77 points.

Previous Session:

On Thursday, the KSE-100 Index continued its upward trajectory, gaining 795.74 points (0.67%) to close at 118,769.77, compared to 117,974.03 points in the last session.

Trading volume surged, with 667.87 million shares exchanged, up from 544.20 million shares in the previous session, while the total share value rose to Rs38.53 billion from Rs32.31 billion.

Out of 442 companies trading on the PSX, 205 recorded gains, 176 saw declines, and 61 remained unchanged.

Top Trading Companies:

Cnergyico PK led the market with 163.98 million shares at Rs8.21 per share.

Bank of Punjab followed with 45.90 million shares at Rs11.63 per share.

Pak Refinery traded 45.15 million shares at Rs39.13 per share.

