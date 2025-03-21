Govt won’t oppose Imran’s release if court orders: Rana Sana

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the incumbent government would not have any objection if the court releases incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan.

The development comes as the key opposition party, the PTI, is gearing up for a countrywide protest drive after Eidul Fitr against what the former ruling party said is a “stolen mandate”, to restore the supremacy of the rule of law and Constitution and the release of political prisoners in the country.

In addition to this, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman last week said that the religio-political party was planning to protest against the federal government’s policies after the Eid, along with the PTI.

During his interaction with journalists today, the PM’s aide said that the PTI founder was in jail due to the cases he was convicted in.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition’s no-trust motion in April 2022.

Responding to another question regarding the recent in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, the former security czar said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was asked to strengthen the capability of the police and the CTD amid rising incidents of terrorism.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq convened the high-level national meeting on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid rising incidents of terrorism in the country in general and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in particular.

NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and PTI members skipped the high-level huddle. However, the KP CM was among the attendees of the meeting. He attended the huddle in his capacity as the province’s representative.