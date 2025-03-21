No information on citizens travelling to Israel: FO

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Thursday denied having any information regarding reports of its citizens travelling to Israel, stating that investigations into the matter were ongoing.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the government was gathering information on reports of Pakistanis visiting Israel. He added that any comment on the situation would be made once details were confirmed.

Khan strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing military strikes in Gaza and Khan Younis, reaffirming Pakistan’s stance against the violence.

Speaking on national security, he said Pakistan’s missile and defence capabilities were solely for the country’s security and stability. He emphasised that the country’s nuclear programme was “completely secure and invulnerable,” with missile capabilities serving as a deterrent.

Dismissing speculation about US entry restrictions for Pakistanis, Khan stated that the US State Department had already denied such reports.