State Dept avoids question on Imran

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce has declined to comment on a question regarding the former prime minister Imran Khan, stating that the US government does not involve itself in the internal matters of other countries.

During a briefing, a journalist asked Bruce about the situation concerning the PTI founder, to which she responded that the US does not offer commentary on domestic issues of foreign nations. “I’m not going to comment on the internal frameworks of another country,” Bruce said.

Bruce further clarified that for information regarding President Donald Trump’s views, inquiries should be directed to the White House. She also reiterated that both President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have consistently emphasised that the US cares deeply about global issues and the welfare of its neighbours. “The United States is focused on what is happening globally,” Bruce added, reflecting on the US’s broader foreign policy approach.

She concluded the response by thanking the journalist and moving on to the next question during the briefing. Thi is the second instance in two weeks that the spokesperson has avoided addressing the matter. During a media briefing on March 6, a question was raised about potential support for Imran Khan from US President Donald Trump, but the spokesperson similarly chose not to comment on the issue at that time.