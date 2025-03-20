PM satisfied with all-time high trading volume

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his satisfaction over Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossing 119,000 points for the first time in its history. The positive direction of business in Pakistan Stock Exchange reflected the growing confidence of traders and investors in the government’s economic policies, the Prime Minister said in a news release. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that the improving economic indicators and business environment during the past one year was possible due to the government’s economic policies. The government, he said was providing all facilities on priority basis to provide a positive environment for business and investment in the country.