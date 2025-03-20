ICCI Kazakhstan envoy explore avenues for bilateral investment

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a productive meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and the chamber’s executive members to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

Ambassador Kistafin emphasized Kazakhstan’s position as Pakistan’s largest trade partner in Central Asia and highlighted the immense potential for expanding economic cooperation, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He termed April as a crucial month for bilateral engagements, with key meetings scheduled, including the Joint Working Group sessions on IT, communication, and agriculture, a Regional Connectivity Session, an Online Commerce Ministers’ Meeting, and a Joint Intergovernmental Commission Meeting, all aimed at unlocking trade and investment potential.