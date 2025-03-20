Export of footwear increases 15.48% in 8 months

The export of footwear from the country witnessed an increase of 15.48 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The country exported footwear worth US$ 126.413 million during July-February 2024-25 as opposed to the export of US$ 109.465 million during July-February 2023-24, showing growth of 15.48 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear witnessed an increase of 14.94 percent, from US$ 85.368 million to US$ 98.121 million during the months under review.

Canvas footwear exports also surged by 15.20 percent by going up from US$ 1.723 million last year to US$ 1.985 million, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of all other footwear rose by 17.58 percent to US$ 26.307 million from US$ 22.374 million in the same months last year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports appreciated by 11.57 percent during the month of February 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during February 2025 were recorded at $16.981 million against the export of $15.220 million in February 2024.

During the period under review, the export of leather and canvas footwear witnessed an increase of 6.16 17.56 percent respectively. In addition, the export of all other footwear also increased by 29.26 percent, it added.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear commodities witnessed a decreased of 9.20 percent during February 2025 as compared to the exports of $18.701 million in January 2025, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of canvas and all other footwear went up by 22.02 and 1.09 percent respectively. However, the export of leather footwear dipped by 12.71 percent.