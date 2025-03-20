Gold prices up by Rs1,800 to Rs320,800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,800 and was traded at Rs320,800 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs319,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs. 1,543 to Rs 275,034 from Rs 273,491 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,423 to Rs.252,123 from Rs250,700. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.31 to Rs3,524 whereas that to ten gram silver went down by Rs26 to Rs3,021. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $3,050 from $3,038 whereas price of silver went down by $0.29 to $33.50, the Association reported.