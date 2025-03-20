Rupee sheds 2 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.22 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.20. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 0.33 to close at Rs 304.88 against the last day’s closing of Rs 305.21, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.88, whereas a decrease of 08 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 363.50 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 363.42. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 1 paisa and closed at Rs 76.29 and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 74.70.