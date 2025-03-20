PAC summons PCB chairman over undistributed funds of Rs2bn in PSL

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly has summoned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for its next meeting, says in media reports.

During a session chaired by PAC Chairman Junaid Akbar, the committee reviewed an audit report concerning the undistributed funds of approximately Rs2 billion from PSL 8. Audit officials briefed the committee, stating that this amount has yet to be allocated between PCB and franchise owners.

Junaid Akbar questioned why the PCB chairman was absent from the meeting. The cabinet secretary responded that due to the recent incidents in Quetta and Balochistan, Mohsin Naqvi was unable to attend.

Senior politician Syed Naveed Qamar remarked that the audit could not proceed without the PCB chairman’s presence, while Senator Fauzia Arshad insisted that he should be summoned. In response, Junaid Akbar said in a lighter vein, “Do you want me to spend the rest of my life in jail?”

Naveed Qamar reminded the committee that they had the authority to issue notices or even arrest warrants under civil judge powers if someone ignored their summons. Following these discussions, the PAC officially decided to summon PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the next meeting.