UK Asian Film Festival to open on May 1

The UK Asian Film Festival has revealed its Opening and Closing films for its 27th edition, along with the theme. Running from May 1 to May 11 across London, Leicester, and Coventry, the festival is presented by Tongues on Fire, with support from the BFI Audience Projects Fund, backed by National Lottery funding.

The festival continues to champion South Asian women in film, both on-screen and behind the scenes. Each year, it challenges patriarchal norms, sparks important conversations, and advocates for gender equality in the film industry.

This year’s theme, ‘Longing and Belonging’, will highlight films that explore the profound human experience of seeking connection, identity, and purpose.

Whether through the ache for love, the pull of home, or the need for acceptance, these universal emotions come to life through stories of displaced immigrants, journeys of self-discovery, and the tension between tradition and modernity.

As society evolves, cinema remains a powerful tool for change, fostering empathy and amplifying diverse voices.

The Opening Gala will take place at BFI Southbank in London on May 1, featuring the European premiere of My Melbourne. This anthology film explores identity, belonging, and resilience through four true stories of underrepresented voices in Australia. From a queer man reconnecting with his father to a refugee girl finding hope through cricket, My Melbourne is a bold and moving celebration of diversity.

The Closing Gala will feature the London premiere of the Academy Award-nominated The Glassworker. The film follows a gifted glassmaker and his father whose world is disrupted by an army colonel and his violinist daughter.

As love blossoms between the young artists, they must find the courage to challenge their fathers.

The UK Asian Film Festival also includes a rich programme of films, alongside lectures, workshops, live performances, visual arts exhibitions, and masterclasses.

The annual Short Film Competition showcases the best films connected to South Asia, highlighting the diverse and rich facets of South Asian arts and culture. Dr Pushpinder Chowdhry MBE, Founder and Director of the UK Asian Film Festival, says: “The need to belong is a fundamental force that binds us all, propelling us to overcome adversity, find strength in our challenges, and create spaces where we can truly thrive.

“When we feel welcomed and respected, even the toughest obstacles become surmountable; conversely, exclusion can leave us feeling isolated and alone. “At the UK Asian Film Festival, we honour the indomitable spirit of filmmakers who have defied the odds to bring their artistic visions to life.?”Their stories are powerful reminders of the importance of acceptance, unity, and the transformative impact of doing what is right.” “This festival not only celebrates diverse narratives but also builds bridges between communities, inspiring us all to connect, reflect, and rise together through the magic of cinema. “Join us on the big screen as we embrace the visionary creations of young British Asian storytellers alongside global filmmakers and witness the power of film to unite and uplift.” Samir Bhamra, Creative Director of the UK Asian Film Festival, added: “This year’s UKAFF gala screenings are deeply personal, visually stunning and utterly unmissable.