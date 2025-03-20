Danish Taimoor responds to ‘main filhal Ayeza kay sath hu’ controversy

After his statement on polygamy sparked an outrage on the social media, actor Danish Taimoor is back again, but this time with an explanation on what he had meant in the first place.

Days before, the actor said: “The permission to men for four marriages has been granted, but I am not doing it yet, that’s a different story.

“I won’t do it because I love and respect my wife, even though I still have the right.”

This led to an uproar on the social media with the netizens raising strong objections and saying, “Men always remember their right to marry four times, but they conveniently forget the conditions.” Fans were not impressed with the word filhal – still – in his expression. Me filhal Ayeza kay sath hun ye meri un se mohabbat hai (I am still with Ayeza, this is my love for her).

In his explanation, actor still did not change the choice of his words rather he tried to clarify them.

I am still with my wife because I don’t know what will happen in the future. He said he is with Ayeza but what will happen if he dies or any other thing happens to him. That’s why he said he used ‘filhal’.

Danish, moreover, also suggested that people should use ‘filhal’ in their expression as no one knows what thing is going to happen to anybody.