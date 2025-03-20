Bushra Ansari speakes out against Ramadan transmissions

Legendary actor Bushra Ansari has spoken out against the rising trend of Ramadan transmissions, saying this trend is distracting the faithful from the significance and sanctity of the sacred month.

The time when the shows are telecasted is very important with regard to Ramadan. People need to offer prayers and recite Quran, but Ramzan transmissions affect them. In her new vlog, she said earlier people used to fast with religious fervour, but now they are merely fasting without real devotion. While preparing Iftar at her home, she conversed with her fans and shared that in the past, people would fast with devotion, recite the Holy Quran, and engage in prayers.

However, now people spend their fasting hours watching Ramadan transmissions instead of focusing on worship. She added that such transmissions did exist before, but they were not as trendy as they are now.

Calling the previous times better, Ansari admitted that she herself sometimes participates in these transmissions because people enjoy them and it cheers them up.